Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,959 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 16,870 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of VRT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.14. 4,130,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

