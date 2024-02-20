Investors Purchase High Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 198,509 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 518% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,132 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,141,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,680,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. NU has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

