Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $244,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.