Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

