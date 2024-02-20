Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
