Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 38.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

IOVA stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,146,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,165. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.39. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after buying an additional 669,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.