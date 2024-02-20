IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Down to $46.76

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.76, but opened at $45.09. IRadimed shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 1,182 shares trading hands.

IRadimed Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $569.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.81.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $42,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $889,453. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

