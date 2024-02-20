Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by BWS Financial to Neutral

BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BWS Financial currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $30.14 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

