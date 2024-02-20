Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IRDM. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

