iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,611 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $453,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993,978 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

