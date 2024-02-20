iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.14

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.14 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 35513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

