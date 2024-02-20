iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Visionary Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after acquiring an additional 945,255 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $497.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,443. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $505.92. The company has a market capitalization of $384.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.09 and a 200-day moving average of $457.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

