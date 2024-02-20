iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 25,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.73 and had previously closed at $65.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $768,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

