iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,161 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 263,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

