iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Reduced by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,761 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.