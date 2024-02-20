iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,194,918. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

