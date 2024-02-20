iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Holdings Decreased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 6.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMV stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,062 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.