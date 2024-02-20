iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.23% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,558,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS QUAL traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,310 shares. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

