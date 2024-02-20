iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $724,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.38. The company had a trading volume of 357,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $330.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

