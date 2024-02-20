iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.36. 93,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,585. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.71 and its 200-day moving average is $214.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $239.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

