iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 19,594 shares.The stock last traded at $187.04 and had previously closed at $187.22.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

