Jackson Financial (JXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 204.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

