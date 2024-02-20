Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191,648 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 300.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 276,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,105. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

