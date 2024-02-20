Jefferies Financial Group Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 925

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Citigroup started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.63).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

Shares of JD traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.10 ($1.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,827.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 103 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.68).

In other news, insider Andy Higginson bought 45,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,428.65). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.