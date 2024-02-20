Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 325

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.73) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295 ($3.71).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 246.80 ($3.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,063. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 147 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 275 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24,680.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £157,681.10 ($198,540.80). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($47,892.38). Company insiders own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

