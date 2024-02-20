Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $14.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE BHC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

