Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $14.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
