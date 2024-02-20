Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $14.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

NYSE BHC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.