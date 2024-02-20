JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

