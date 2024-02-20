JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 975,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,396,694 shares.The stock last traded at $42.18 and had previously closed at $44.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,974,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,974,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,138. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

