JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.61. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

