John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 23,641 shares.The stock last traded at $25.46 and had previously closed at $25.37.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $686.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 409,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

