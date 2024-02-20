Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

