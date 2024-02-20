Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.18) to GBX 1,460 ($18.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.15) to GBX 2,000 ($25.18) in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,018.33 ($25.41).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,633.50 ($20.57) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,232 ($28.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,701.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,638.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,612.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,020.83%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($19.96) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($478.97). In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.45) per share, with a total value of £231,750 ($291,803.07). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($19.96) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($478.97). Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

