Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,880,000 after buying an additional 72,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of JLL traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.23. 83,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,176. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

