JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 93

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 93 ($1.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AAF stock traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93.75 ($1.18). 6,313,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,794. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 135.80 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.53.

In other news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 94,593,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($114,341,420.10). Company insiders own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

