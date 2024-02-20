JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DBX stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $33.43.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.