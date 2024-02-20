JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.24. 3,399,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.00 and its 200-day moving average is $156.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $180.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

