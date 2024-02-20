JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (MATE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on March 22nd

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON MATE opened at GBX 101 ($1.27) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 85.92 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.79 ($1.28). The company has a market cap of £74.20 million and a PE ratio of -1,641.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.72.
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile
