K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 13,657 ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,781,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,559,000.

NASDAQ ESHA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

