K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 274.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,760 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Grab by 12.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,715,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,095,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays reduced their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

