K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $422,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

