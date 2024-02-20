K2 Principal Fund L.P. Increases Stock Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.37% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOGO. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,946,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,495,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AOGO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 1,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,477. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.