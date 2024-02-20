K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $266,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after buying an additional 2,909,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. 6,581,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

