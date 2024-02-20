K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 141,363 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. Mr. Cooper Group makes up about 1.6% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.21% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after buying an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 84,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,115. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

