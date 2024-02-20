K2 Principal Fund L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,598 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 245,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,686. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

