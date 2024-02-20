K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 389.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 256.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.
Evolent Health Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE EVH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 363,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health
In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
