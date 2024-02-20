K2 Principal Fund L.P. Trims Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 924,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,017. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

