Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $832.04 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Kava has a total market cap of $832.04 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00073485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.