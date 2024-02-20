Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $85.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFG. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $80.04 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

