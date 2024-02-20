Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KDP opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

