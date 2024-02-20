Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 106575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Trading Down 7.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

