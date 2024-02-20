Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.39.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

KMP.UN traded down C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.33. 181,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,749. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.84. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.71.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

